Advertorial – Precious moments captured in Village Studio portraits

As the Easter season approaches ever closer, Village Studio is once again gearing up for it’s annual bunny portrait promotion.

Studio owner Bryan Macaulay has been booking photos of children with live bunnies since the program began March 14. It continues up to April 9.

For the past 30 years, the studio has been welcoming both new and old clients to have portraits booked with these adorable animals. Bryan works closely with Ruffin’s Pet Center in Grimsby, which provides of the bunnies.

Bryan himself is a portrait photographer, who specializes in wedding and child photography.

Known by some as the “keeper of your personal history,” he became a photographer in 1977. Growing up, his mother never liked having pictures taken of herself. When she passed away, Bryan realized that he didn’t have many photos of her, inspiring him to continue with his passion of photography and capturing moments within a picture for others.

Village Studios moved to downtown Grimsby in 1994, in a building which used to be an old shoe store. Bryan describes being a Main Street business as a very good thing, due to the feeling of community it creates.

“People take walks, go to restaurants, and stop and look at the photographs in my studio windows. When they need a photograph they think of me first, hopefully,” Bryan explained.

Year after year, many clients return to Bryan to get their photos taken by him.

“A family of five had me take their photos for 15 years. In the final year, I was asked by them if I could be in the picture as well,” said Bryan.

Throughout the years, Village Studio has only grown more popular and integrated with the Grimsby community.

People often question how Bryan manages to capture such great expressions on the kids’ faces.

When asked about this, he said, “I put the kids and animals together, start the reaction, and shut up and record. It works every time.”

Families can soon look forward to having precious moments of their children and the bunnies beautifully captured by Bryan, and forever memorialized in his portraits.

For more information, call Village Studio at 905-945-4056 or drop by 9 Main St. W. in Grimsby.