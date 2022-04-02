Highland Packers’ 20K sq ft Smithville plant gets started

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

New jobs are precious to any community but when they also come with a highly respected business and a significant new build, it’s even better.

Highland Packers’

new 20,000 sq ft manufacturing plant will bring all those things to its new Smithville manufacturing plant.

Owner Marinus DeJonge said the new facility at the corner of Industrial Park Road and Spring Creek Road will shift part of their Stoney Creek location’s processes to West Lincoln.

“This change will create some much-needed space for us,” said DeJonge.

“This project has been in the works for several years, so we are very happy to see it get going.”

So, too, is West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma, who noted how important industrial development can be to a community.

“West Lincoln welcomes the Highland Packer family to our town. The economic growth from thriving businesses is vital to a balanced community,” said Bylsma.

Manufactured on the site will be Highland “ready to eat” line of foods.

The plant for Highland Packers, which was established in 1958, will take about one year to build.