After a two-year hiatus, Grimsby firefighters are rebooting their annual Boot Drive.

On Saturday, April 16, firefighters will be set up at Canadian Tire, McDonald’s, Food Basics, RONA, Real Canadian SuperStore, Shoppers Drug Mart and Sobeys starting at 9 a.m.

“We’re all very excited to be getting back to it, said event chair Andy Medwid.

While the beneficiary has not been chosen by press time, all donations support local causes.