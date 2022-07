Grimsby Council voted Monday to contact next-runner-up Nick DiFlavio for the council seat vacated by Dorothy Bothwell as of June 9.

While Coun. Randy Vaine said the Town had been told he would accept, DiFlavio said Monday night nobody had contacted him from the Town.

“Yes, I would accept the position, but if he (Vaine) said that, he could have only known from your (NewsNow’s) previous story as I have talked to nobody,” said DiFlavio.

Clerk Sarah Kim is to extend the invitation.