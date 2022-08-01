NRP identify suspects in Grimsby armed Robbery – Update

Two suspects have been named by Niagara Regional Police in connection with the early morning armed robbery at the Grimsby Gateway Petro Canada Gas Station in Grimsby.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) detectives assigned to 8 District Criminal Investigative Branch are continuing the investigation.

Aug. 2, the red getaway car was located by the Hamilton Police Service in the area of Barton Street East and Parkdale Avenue North in Hamilton. The vehicle was seized and later processed for forensic evidence by the Forensic Services Unit of the NRPS.

Aug. 4, detectives identified one of the suspects involved in the robbery and a female suspect who was responsible for driving the red getaway car.

Marcus ROY (24 years) of Hamilton is currently WANTED for the Criminal Code offences of:

• Robbery

• Fail to comply with probation order

Rebecca COLLINGWOOD (36 years) of Hamilton is currently WANTED for the Criminal Code offences of:

• Robbery

Both ROY and COLLINGWOOD are believed to be in the Hamilton area. Both are considered to be ARMED & DANGEROUS. Members of the public should not approach and are encouraged to contact 911 immediately.

8 District detectives continue to appeal to members of the public for assistance identifying suspect #2 and suspect #3 outlined in the attached photo.

The investigation continues to be ongoing, and detectives would like to thank the numerous members of the public who provided tips that resulted in ROY and COLLINGWOOD being identified and the getaway car being located. The Hamilton Police Service has also been an instrumental partner agency in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009336.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY

Early this morning, Aug. 1, about 4:37 a.m., 8 District uniform officers from the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Petro Canada gas station in Grimsby Gateway.

Officers met with the lone employee. The initial investigation has determined that three male suspects entered the gas station and confronted the employee demanding cash. Two of the suspects were armed, one with a pistol and the other with “bear spray”.

The suspects stole cash and cigarettes. The employee feared for their life and attempted to run from the store. The suspect armed with the pistol, targeted the employee and fired one shot at them. The shot missed the employee striking a wall. The employee was not physically injured.

Suspect #1

Armed with a black handgun

Male / white

5’9, slender to medium build

Clothing, black hooded sweatshirt, large green print

Black track pants

Black, with white lettering high top running shoes

Suspect #2

Armed with a pepper or bear spray canister

Male / White

6”0 tall medium build, light brown hair

Black hooded sweatshirt with black large print on front only

Black Nike track pants

Black Nike flip flops, black socks

Suspect #3

No weapon seen

White, 5’5 slender build, unknown gender

Black hooded sweatshirt, small Nike white swoosh on upper left chest

Grey track pants

Black / white Nike high top running shoes

The suspects are believed to have arrived and fled in a red Hyundai product, possibly an Elantra. Of note on the suspect vehicle:

Rear driver’s tire is a spare “donut” tire.

Tinted windows

Bright fog lights

The investigation has determined the suspects drove by the gas station at approximately 4:30 a.m., before the robbery.

The investigation is in its early stages. Anyone who recognizes one of the suspects or the car from the included photos should call the police and not approach or confront the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009336.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 12:30am and 5 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2022.