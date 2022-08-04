Charles Daley Park scene of Canada Summer Games soiree

Canada Summer Games 2022 celebrations kick off with Town of Lincoln hosting Havin’ a Time in the Niagara Benchlands” at Charles Daley Park this Sunday, Aug. 7.

The event is the first of 13 municipally led events across Niagara Region to showcase the 2022 Niagara Canada Summer Games and celebrate the beauty of the Region with residents and visitors.

The cultural festival program, which pairs municipalities with provinces or territories to host local events, is the first of its kind, and the Town of Lincoln is thrilled to partner with Newfoundland and Labrador. They will be the host province for the next Canada Summer Games to be held in St. John’s in 2025.

“Lincoln is a leader in Niagara, and I guarantee we will knock your socks off with this event,” said Mayor Sandra Easton.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with our partners across the region and to work so closely with our friends from the east coast in Newfoundland and Labrador to host what will truly be a special celebration for all to enjoy.”

“Good food, good music and ‘havin’ a time’ are a big part of who we are as Newfoundlanders and Labradorians,” said the Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation.

“Thank you to the Town of Lincoln for partnering with us on an event that will certainly be a time. I encourage everyone to come out to enjoy a fun-filled day. This is a great way to kick-off the Games and showcase all our province has to offer.”

The free event runs from 12 Noon to 10 p.m.

Among the highlights:

• Complimentary shuttles from Jordan Lions Park, Town Hall and Twenty Valley Public School;

• Artisan Market

• Kiss The Cod booth

• Family Fun Zone, and

• East Coast Kitchen Party, featuring flavours of our two culinary-rich destinations

The event’s main entertainment are Shanneyganock, one of Newfoundland’s most identifiable bands, and LadyLike, an exciting new country music band to round out the featured bands. The event also welcomes Chef Ange, culinary ambassador and featured chef from the Florian Hotel in Newfoundland and Labrador, to bring a mouth-watering culinary experience to visitors.