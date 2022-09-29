Albert Witteveen, Regional Councillor, West Lincoln 2022

West Lincoln Regional Councillor, Albert Witteveen

I would like to say to the residences of West Lincoln that this term of

council has been very challenging and rewarding. Working with the Mayors

and Regional Councillors to secure funding for the West Lincoln Memorial

Hospital was a highlight of this term. Finally witnessing the groundbreaking

ceremony for something we had worked on for two decades was truly

exciting. The Niagara Regions official Plan review was also a large

undertaking, working with many partners to achieved a balanced approach

Engaging with stakeholders we worked to complete a 30 year growth plan.

This plan was very important to preserve farmland, natural features,

natural heritage and to provide enough residential growth to support

choice and affordability to all our residents.

As West Niagara councillors we prioritized projects of infrastructure that

would support our future growth. Community safety being addressed

through traffic calming measures and enhanced policing where required.

West Niagara Mayors and Councillors lobbied Provincial government for

a future North-South crossing of our escarpment. An Environmental

Assessment has commenced and will take some time to complete.

I would like to share my involvement as a Regional councillor representing

West Lincoln. Over the past four years I have participated in the Public

Works Committee, Public Health and Community Services, Vice chaired

Planning and Economic Development, Vice chaired the Waste

Management Steering Committee, Chaired the Agricultural Policy Action

Committee. I also serve as a Commissioner on the Niagara Escarpment

Committee and I am chairperson of the Greater Golden Horseshoe Food

and Farming Alliance. I have worked hard for the residences of Niagara

through my involvement to make a difference and bring our concerns to

the respected committees. In the future I will continue to make sure

responsible budgeting and allocation of these resources are used wisely

for all the people of Niagara.

If given the opportunity again I will serve in the same capacity for the

people of West Lincoln, West Niagara and the Niagara region.