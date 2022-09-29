Albert Witteveen, Regional Councillor, West Lincoln 2022
West Lincoln Regional Councillor, Albert Witteveen
I would like to say to the residences of West Lincoln that this term of
council has been very challenging and rewarding. Working with the Mayors
and Regional Councillors to secure funding for the West Lincoln Memorial
Hospital was a highlight of this term. Finally witnessing the groundbreaking
ceremony for something we had worked on for two decades was truly
exciting. The Niagara Regions official Plan review was also a large
undertaking, working with many partners to achieved a balanced approach
Engaging with stakeholders we worked to complete a 30 year growth plan.
This plan was very important to preserve farmland, natural features,
natural heritage and to provide enough residential growth to support
choice and affordability to all our residents.
As West Niagara councillors we prioritized projects of infrastructure that
would support our future growth. Community safety being addressed
through traffic calming measures and enhanced policing where required.
West Niagara Mayors and Councillors lobbied Provincial government for
a future North-South crossing of our escarpment. An Environmental
Assessment has commenced and will take some time to complete.
I would like to share my involvement as a Regional councillor representing
West Lincoln. Over the past four years I have participated in the Public
Works Committee, Public Health and Community Services, Vice chaired
Planning and Economic Development, Vice chaired the Waste
Management Steering Committee, Chaired the Agricultural Policy Action
Committee. I also serve as a Commissioner on the Niagara Escarpment
Committee and I am chairperson of the Greater Golden Horseshoe Food
and Farming Alliance. I have worked hard for the residences of Niagara
through my involvement to make a difference and bring our concerns to
the respected committees. In the future I will continue to make sure
responsible budgeting and allocation of these resources are used wisely
for all the people of Niagara.
If given the opportunity again I will serve in the same capacity for the
people of West Lincoln, West Niagara and the Niagara region.