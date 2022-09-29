Joann Chechalk, Ward 2, West Lincoln 2022

West Lincoln … a place to call home. And it is my home. West Lincoln where everyone respects one another. Where our post pandemic reality is grounded in a community of value, respect and involvement.

West Lincoln, an agricultural community, where tractors and equipment still go through town, where the train whistle that has tooted since the trains came to town, still happen to keep people safe. Where the siren that calls our volunteer fire department to an emergency is heard regularly as the crews hurry to get to an emergency. Where we have a state-of-the-art recreation facility and an agricultural fall fair. Where we celebrate our community and mourn our losses collectively. That….is the community I love and enjoy.

And I am not afraid to share it with others. Growth …. In a way that does not have disregard for where we have been is fine.

Inclusiveness of all peoples, young and old, those from all walks of life and those who will build employment opportunities for others. Those of all religions and heritage. That makes a community vibrant keeps us all together.

West Lincoln is at a place where our elected municipal representatives need to keep their eye on what it is that makes us great. Good governance that ensures services are there and that taxes are kept reasonable. That our Planning is done in a way that blends and benefits the established neighborhoods. We need to accept the growth that is coming AND we need to make those coming part of the community. We need to welcome and include them.

We cannot forget the biggest industry in West Lincoln….our farming community and the ancillary businesses that support it but we need to grow our basic services like grocery stores and banks and medical clinics to support those that have just arrived. We need to be respectful of our Natural heritage, our streams, and woodlots and also our Heritage Features.

This is who we are and what our next council needs to consider in the decisions we make. Our community needs council members who understand all sides and look for common ground to solve the real issues in all matters before them.

No one is right all the time; we need to listen to the other side of an issue and understand their thinking. Then comes the hard part …looking for a way to make everyone feel they have been heard and their position considered in forming a solution. That the solution is considerate of all sides of an issue.

That’s my West Lincoln. The one I call home and where we farm. Let me help make it the place you call home.