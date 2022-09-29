Mark Wanders, Ward 3, West Lincoln 2022

Serve and Beautify For over 30 years Mark has contributed to the well-being of West Lincoln. While owning a landscape garden company, he has also helped various other businesses get started, all with the intent of greening up and beautifying our communities. With pressures of growth for West Lincoln, Mark will challenge development to adopt a similar beautifying focus as well.

Controlled Growth In the midst of development, Mark believes in controlled growth while maintaining small town identity, and stewarding your taxes. Having moved in from the city years ago, Mark appreciates the small towns and agricultural communities of West Lincoln and wants to see them prosper as sustainable, safe, and affordable communities for all.

Roads and Bridges West Lincoln has a network of roads and bridges that need ongoing maintenance. As controlled growth is weighed, so too, further development of roads and bridges needs to occur. With Mark’s business background, he is keen on strategic planning and putting tax dollars where they are needed most.