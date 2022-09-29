Shelley Ann Bradaric, Ward 2, West Lincoln 2022

Now, more than ever is the time for strong sensible leadership in our community. I am committed to continue with:

• Partnering with Municipal Staff to look for further ways to bring responsible fiscal management

• Working to increase the quality of life for our residents focusing on public safety, increased recreational opportunities, supporting families and those of all ages, and a strong transportation network that is safe and well maintained.

• Accountability and transparency of Council and the Township as a whole

• Assisting residents with issues that pertain to the services they receive from our Municipality.

Along with my husband Mike and our three children, we have lived in West Lincoln for 37 years and can’t imagine living anywhere else. I know the value of a strong and vibrant community that is supportive of all. That is my continued vision for our Municipality.

Reach out if you have any questions, 905-902-5342