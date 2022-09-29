Terry Bell, Ward 3, West Lincoln 2022

Hello, I’m Terry Bell and I believe in open and transparent practices, honesty, integrity and accountability – I am committed to these principles.

I’m a successful entrepreneur, am married and have a beautiful family.

This community is where I live, work, and play – this community is also my HOME.

Experience has provided me with transferrable skills; I am a highly self motivated team player and I’m determined to make a difference and represent the residents of Ward 3 responsibly with your best interests at heart.

I will answer your questions with a YES or NO – NOT MAYBE! I will do everything within my power to ensure the best interests of our community are met and protected. I want to make our community whole again.

I want to live in a Community that I can be PROUD to say I live in – SMITHVILLE.

I have proven Leadership & Experience

Ward 3 Councillor 2014-2018, Chair and Vice chair Administration Finance, Fire Committee

Vice Chair Economic Development and Recreation Committee

Municipal Representative Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee and Chamber of Commerce

Regional Transportation Steering Committee Waste Management Regional Road 12 Landfill

Presently Vice President Legion Villa Branch 393 Royal Canadian Legion Senior Citizens Complex, Presently Executive Board Member Royal Canadian Legion Branch 393 Smithville

Member of College of Trades and I Volunteer in our community

Some of the issues that I hear from the residents of our community Affordable Taxes, Increased Police Presence & Public Safety in our community, Affordable Housing for our community, Increased Recreational Programs for our youth and adults. Need more mixed businesses in our community example Shopping Plaza to include grocery stores, restaurants, clothing stores, shoe stores.. Also bring light industry etc.. Know that each and every issue needs to and will be dealt with; I will do everything within my power to ensure the best outcome for our community.

Together we can bring positive change to the our community.

VOTE FOR TERRY BELL WARD 3 COUNCILLOR ON OCTOBER 24, 2022 it will be a step towards the positive.

I appreciate your support.