School board candidates have their say at West Lincoln meeting

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

Candidates for school boards which represent West Lincoln Twp. took part in an all-candidates session hosted last Tuesday by West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting was held at Smithville Christian High School.

CATHOLIC TRUSTEE

“Education matters. I am a faith-filled man and I truly hope to rely on my time as mayor and regional councillor and chair of public health and social services in order to fulfill my duty as a school board trustee,” said Doug Joyner, Niagara District Catholic School Board trustee candidate.

Roberta Skoko, one of the candidates also running for the NDCSB trustee position, said, “I assure you that with increased focus on faith formation, you will have a stronger, more unified and spirited Niagara Region…My aim is that each student will graduate understanding the beauty and divinity of the Catholic faith.”

Candidate Leanne Prince was not in attendance.

DSBN TRUSTEE

Candidate for the West Lincoln/Wainfleet trustee position, Deanne MacIntosh, told the crowd, “it’s time to put the trust back into trustee.”

“My main platforms are mental health, special education, equality, and, lastly, transparency at the board level.”

Jessica VanSydenborgh, who is running against MacIntosh, told those on hand she believes the school system needs changes.

“As a concerned citizen, my goal is to improve the quality of education in the local public schools. It’s a very simple goal. I seek to do good to all people and children are people. They are people with souls. I am concerned these little people are being taught what to think and not necessarily how to think. I am concerned about some curriculum content and teaching methodologies that are present in some of the classrooms,” said VanSydenborgh.