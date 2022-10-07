NewsNow E-Edition October 6, 2022

The tradition continues – 133rd Caistor Plowing Match next Wednesday, Oct. 12

 

The fifth generation farm of the Sisler Family Farm – at 8838 Concession 2 in Caistor Centre, West Lincoln – will be the scene of the 133rd annual Caistor Plowing Match next Wednesday, Oct. 12
The day consists of competitive plowing from different classes – with Antique Drag and Mounted as the two most popular events. A refreshment booth will be on grounds with beef on a bun available. Admission is free.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and should finish up around 3 p.m.
If you have any rural background at all, you know exactly what these events are all about. They were always a source of bragging rights among area farmers – that won’t change. It was interesting to hear finding a location for these events has become harder and harder as fewer and fewer farmers are running cash crop operations any more.
That is an issue for another day. Today, if you’re looking for an activity next Monday, drop by.

