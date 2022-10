Unofficial municipal election results have been posted by Town of Grimsby and the final tallies are decisive.

Mayor Jeff Jordan won with a decisive 80 per cent of the popular vote to win a second term.

By ward, winners were – with the vote still unofficial:

Ward 1

Delight Davoli

Reg Freake

Ward 2

Don Howe

Lianne Vardy

Ward 3

Veronica Charrois

Jennifer Korstanje

Ward 4

Nick DiFlavio

Jacob Baradziej

Full election results are listed below.