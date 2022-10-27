Lincoln returns all incumbents, plus Murre to council

By Mike Williscraft

For NewsNow

There were no surprises in Lincoln’s municipal election results Monday night with all incumbents returning and Anna Murre claiming the one open seat.

With Mayor Sandra Easton and Reg. Coun. Rob Foster acclaimed, the only seats up for grabs in the municipality were those of councillors.

WARD 1

Adam Russell, 959 votes, and Dianne Rintjema, 649 votes, return to council as successful incumbents. Joanne Serkeyn, 530 votes, and Brian Romagnoli, 357 votes, rounded out the voting.

“I think the election results show that the residents are happy with the decisions that this council has made and I am thankful that they have the confidence that we will continue to meet their expectations,” said Rintjema.

“I am looking forward to getting back to work with this strong team.”

WARD 2

Tony Brunet and John (JD) Pachereva tied for top vote getter in Ward 2 with 1,038 votes each.

Alain Mukama, 188 votes, and Herbert Blum, 119 votes rounded out the ward.

“I am very thankful to the residents of Ward 2 for allowing me to represent the Town of Lincoln for the next four years,” said Brunet.

WARD 3

Incumbent Mike Mikolic earned another term on council with 1,090 votes. Anna Murre earned her seat with 750 votes. Dave Thompson, 530 votes, and Terry Teather, 413 votes, completed the Ward 3 picture.

“As a new candidate, I wasn’t sure what to expect from the campaign process. It was a great experience. I did my best to reach as many people in my ward as possible, and across the board people were kind, encouraging, and willing to talk about their challenges, concerns, and what they feel the Town of Lincoln needs for the next four years and beyond,” said Murre.

“I’m so grateful that they trusted me enough to elect me as one of their representatives and I plan to work hard to fulfil that mandate.

Being the only newbie around the council table, Murre recognizes her learning curve will be steep.

“It will be an interesting dynamic to be the only new person on council, and I’m looking forward to presenting a new perspective and a fresh voice,” said Murre.

“I’ve got a lot to learn, and I’m eager to get started.”

WARD 4

In Ward 4, Lynn Timmers was the top vote getter with 708 votes. Fellow incumbent Greg Reimer also punched his ticket to council earning 655 votes to edge David Brown who garnered 569 votes.