OPINION: Time to turn the page, Grimsby

By Mike Williscraft

There is no joy in Mudville today (see Grimsby), but relief, yes, definitely relief.

I had accumulated a long list of oddities during the campaign run. Things which were done and said which were related to me by residents. Some of it was downright wacky, much of it was deceitful (and I am being kind) but none of it matters because – finally – I do believe Grimsby voters got it right.

I will say, I don’t know a single person who thought Michelle Seaborn would beat Wayne Fertich for Grimsby’s regional council seat. I heard former Mayor Bob Bentley was campaigning for her, so that could account for a base of voters who would vote for Bob under any circumstance, but Seaborn got nearly 4,500 votes. Her credibility was shot going into the 2018 election and she lost a ward race.

So to bounce back by simply changing to a regional path suggests Grimsby residents either didn’t notice or have very short memories, so good for Michelle. That is a come back of which Lazarus would be envious.

As a wrap, thanks must go to Mr. Fertich, who did a great job for Grimsby. He was there when we needed him for downtown matters and other matters as a whole, including WLMH.

As well, thanks go to Dave Kadwell who served the town (I believe) for 18 years as an elected official. Things, unfortunately, did not end well with Dave’s run, but he also was a beacon on a foggy horizon for many, many years and I, for one, am very appreciative of his book of effort. One chapter does not tell his whole story. Thanks, Dave.

It really serves no purpose at this point to make any other comment on what transpired the last four years. It was a sad, recurring state of affairs like a record which keeps skipping.

You just have to look at what those vote totals were and the view of the public is unmistakable and crystal clear. I have nothing to add to their voice.

I do want to note this, as it was the only comment I received from a losing candidate, “It was a great honour to serve the community where I grew up. Despite all the noise, the previous council accomplished many things of which I am very proud, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of that. I want to give the new council my congratulations and best wishes in this new chapter for Grimsby. And I want to acknowledge everyone who participated in this race. Speaking from my own experience, putting yourself out there isn’t easy. It requires a great deal of time, effort, and strength of conviction. Congratulations to all who threw their hat in the ring,”

– Coun. Dave Sharpe

As happy as I am for Grimsby, I am also happy for the people of Fergus. Randy Vaine lost his election bid there. That community dodged a bullet.

For me, the most glaring thing I saw in the results was a major error council made in the premature adjustment of the ward structure.

I fully understand Ward 4 will grow with all the Winston Road development, but when you have a situation where the highest vote getter in the ward – welcome back Nick DiFlavio (435 votes) – would only have topped one single candidate’s vote total – Duncan Storey who finished last in Ward 3 with 428 votes – something is very wrong.

That ward is a solid 10 years from being built out to be a comparable population in the ward, but it would make no sense now to change it back and then change it a third time, so the die is cast. Just not fair representation at all.