Village of Hope facing record high needs

By Joanne McDonald

For NewsNow

A surge in need for help this Christmas has Village of Hope reaching out to the community to help meet this year’s unprecedented demand.

“We started registering in the middle of October knowing with the costs of everything going up the need in Lincoln would be higher,” executive director Cheryl Keddy Scott said Monday.

“The need is unprecedented and it’s not even December.” For a growing number of families this year is fraught with emotion, depression and anxiety.

“Getting past the last three years our numbers have doubled, but since October we are seeing an average of five to six new families registering every week.”

And for every family that registers, “there is somebody sitting at their kitchen table thinking how will we get through,” Keddy Scott said, adding, “a lot of people are one car repair from coming to register.”

Rising food and shelter costs are having a dramatic affect on families – in Lincoln it’s estimated that more than 12 per cent, one in eight, are going hungry a part of each month.

“We need the community to come together to help families get through this holiday season.”

“It’s very difficult for families,” Keddy Scott said, adding, “75 per cent of all registered in 2022 are single moms which is up from about 60 per cent in 2021.”

There is no deadline for registering. “If you need help right up to December 24 we’ll be here to Christmas Eve,” Keddy Scott said. “We’re here to listen, to help get you through the season, and to walk alongside you.”

Through the Season of Hope hamper program, donors can sponsor a family for $250; a senior for $75; or a child for $50. But Keddy Scott stresses that every toy, every gift card, canned good or donation is welcome.

To donate, please stop by, call, or go online. The food bank /warehouse is located at 2540 South Service Road, Jordan Station and the thrift store at 2831 King St., Jordan.

Or donate online at:

villageofhopeniagara.org

You can also call 905-562-3113 to make arrangements or mail to: Village of Hope, Box 162, Vineland, Ont., L0R 2C0.

“It takes a village to give the gift of hope,” said Keddy Scott.