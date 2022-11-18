NewsNow E-Edition November 17, 2022

WLM Auxiliary poinsettia sale on now

On hand for the launch were (L to R) Edie Groen of Linwell Gardens, the Auxiliary’s Gillian Leon, Kathy Smart, Barb Jackson and Fred Lilley, with Thomas Alkema of Linwell Gardens.

Niagara West residents can give the gift of colour to kick off the Christmas
season thanks to the West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary.

After a lengthy COVID-induced hiatus, the Auxiliary is rebooting its popular poinsettia sale – with support from the team at Linwell Gardens. Residents can pre-order by next Monday, Nov. 21 by calling 905-929-9953 or email:
flilley6@gmail.com
Colour choices are red, white and pink with 6-inch pots $10 and 8-inch pots $20, including HST.

Poinsettias can be picked up at the WLMH lobby on Wednesday, Nov. 23 & Thursday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

As well, the Auxiliary is also gearing up for the return of its Breakfast With Santa at the Peach King Centre on Saturday, Dec. 17. That runs 8 a.m.-12 Noon with tickets $5pp or $20 for a family of up to five. Williscraft – Photo

