WLM Auxiliary poinsettia sale on now

Niagara West residents can give the gift of colour to kick off the Christmas

season thanks to the West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary.

After a lengthy COVID-induced hiatus, the Auxiliary is rebooting its popular poinsettia sale – with support from the team at Linwell Gardens. Residents can pre-order by next Monday, Nov. 21 by calling 905-929-9953 or email:

flilley6@gmail.com

Colour choices are red, white and pink with 6-inch pots $10 and 8-inch pots $20, including HST.

Poinsettias can be picked up at the WLMH lobby on Wednesday, Nov. 23 & Thursday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

As well, the Auxiliary is also gearing up for the return of its Breakfast With Santa at the Peach King Centre on Saturday, Dec. 17. That runs 8 a.m.-12 Noon with tickets $5pp or $20 for a family of up to five. Williscraft – Photo