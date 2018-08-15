Iron Girl raises $4K for McNally, $17K for cancer research/advocacy

Great participation, fundraising results and ideal weather made for a picture perfect Grimsby Iron Girl event on Saturday, says organizer Nick Stoehr.

“The 5-km raised over $4,000 for McNally House and we are close to $20,000 for breast cancer research. We also had about 1,000 women participate over the weekend,” noted Stoehr.

“It was an absolutely great weekend. We are proud of our athletes, volunteers and the community.”

This year’s overall Subaru Iron Girl Triathlon winner was Blaire Kniaziew Gervais (1:06.19), second was Julie Martens (1:06.32) and third was Kirsty Andrews (1:10.25).

The 5km in support of McNally House was won by Rebecca Read in a time of 22.46. In second was Barbara Ball (23.33)) and third was Jessica Thibault (24.13).

Top fundraisers in the triathlon were: Kim McGowan who raised $3,040; Lynda Lemon who raised $1,730, and; Elizabeth Bryan who raised $1,685.

In the 5-km event, added to boost the profile of McNally House Hospice, Barb Ball was the top fundraiser generating more than $1,000.

“Thank you to all those athletes and their support crews who helped raise funds,” said Stoehr.