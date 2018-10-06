Community cornerstones to receive Harris Fellowship

By Mike Williscraft

The nonchalant manner in which the brother/sister team of Teddy and Sandy Jaskula talk about their level of community support is indicative of their inability to use one word in the English language.

“No” simply is not in their vocabulary when it comes to the needs of their community.

The duo, who operate Teddy’s Food, Fun & Spirits on Main Street are a stop on practically every community group’s fundraising trail. A fact they do not mind in the least.

“It’s just how we were raised,” said Sandy of the belief system instilled by their late parents, Teddy Sr. and Jenny.

“Teddy and I have been very fortunate to grow up in this town and we were always taught to give back.”

The fellowship will be given out at a Rotary dinner on Thursday, Oct. 18 at Gizio Banquet Centre on Kemp Road.

The Harris award is the highest an individual can receive. It is the Service Above Self Award; only a maximum of 150 are awarded each year by the Board of Rotary International. Being named a Paul Harris Fellow is a unique “club”. There are over one million Paul Harris Fellows worldwide.

It was established in 1957 to show appreciation for and encourage substantial contributions to what was then the Foundation’s only program, Rotary Foundation Fellowships for Advanced

Study, the precursor to Ambassadorial Scholarships.

As with a lot of things in life, a twist of fate here, a decision there, all play a part in determining how one’s path in life goes.

A decision by Teddy Sr. and Jenny back in the early 60s set up Sandy and Teddy Jr. for their life’s work.

“We were six and four years old when we came to town when we opened (what is now) Teddy’s,” said Sandy.

“It came down to here or the Jordan House. They were both for sale at the time.”

And the giving started early.

“My parents didn’t have anything when they grew up. Their Christmas was oranges,” said Sandy.

“The business was being successful and they wanted to give back. Dad would tell us to go get 10 turkeys and take them over to GBF.”

While the duo does a great deal for the community and stays largely out of the limelight, they realize it takes many more than just them to make the community go.

“There are a lot of people in this community who do a lot of things but you don’t hear about them and they don’t say anything,” said Sandy, pointing to late GBF founder Mike Barretto as a prime example.

For Teddy, giving is the easy part due to the support their restaurant has received over the years.

“This community has always been behind us. That is why we are here. We have great staff and great customers. We would have nothing if it were not for them,” said Teddy.

The community groups sure know and apprecate Teddy’s and their ongoing support of the community.

“All the years we have been running the mini-putt, Teddy’s has put teams in and been one of our strongest supporters,” said Grimsby Kinsmen Club’s Bruce Bond.

“No matter what I needed, nothing seemed a problem for Teddy or Sandy to get done. They have supplied the meals free of charge and been a constant for the community. They have helped the Kinsmen raise more than $200,000 for our community. Withouth their support, we never would have been able to accomplish what we have.”

Rotary past president Jim Howden will also be honoured as a Paul Harris Fellow at the dinner.

“It’s customary to recognize the contribution to the betterment of the club by the past president, however, Jim was very involved personally on every project we undertook during his term,” said Rotarian Shirley Martin.

The dinner will be hosted at Gizio Banquet Centre, 288 Kemp Rd. on Oct 18, 6–9 pm. For ticket information and reservations contact Shirley Martin at 905 945 1432 or email at sandjmartin@sympatico.ca