Peninsula Players ready for opening curtain

By Katharine Mitchell

For NewsNow

The brilliant playwright Arthur Miller once said, “the theatre is so endlessly fascinating because it’s so accidental.”

It is no accident that Peninsula Players Community Theatre Company has been entertaining the Niagara region since 1982, and will be commencing their 37th season with the fall production of “The Long Weekend” by Norm Foster.

“This play is different than the other plays because no character is particularly sincere. In every play I have been in, there have been characters that were self-absorbed, but this play is practically a Seinfeld episode.” says director Brian Munroe.

The story follows two peculiar couples. Max Trueman is an anal-retentive lawyer married to Wynn, who is a psychologist that has no problem with taking her work home with her. Roger Nash is a cheap and neurotic math teacher who has aspirations of becoming a writer, and his wife Abby is a shopkeeper who does not know which room in her house is the kitchen.

Max and Wynn have spent months putting together their summer home and have invited their “good friends” over for the weekend to enjoy it. It is supposed to be a weekend of fun and relaxation between the couples, but it turns out to be the longest weekend of their lives.

The show opens on Friday, Nov. 9 with the annual gala, which features complementary wine, cheese, desserts and coffee. Shows will continue on Nov. 10-12 and 16-18 with the two Sunday shows being matinees. All shows will take place in the Memory Hall of Trinity United Church, 100 Main St. West, Grimsby.

Ticket prices are $20 for opening night. For all other performances, $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and students. To order, call 905-309-6358.