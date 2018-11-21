GBF hamper program set to roll

The GBF and Grimsby firefighters are teaming again to gather donations for the Christmas Hamper program at the Grimsby Santa Claus Parade this December.

Firefighters Jeff Dancer and Jim Bershoeff note that food can be brought to the Dec. 1 Grimsby parade or dropped off at the GBF on Elm Street.

As well this year, firefighters will also have a mobile boot drive of sorts.

“Often we see people along the route who forgot their food bags or are from out of town and didn’t know about the drive and they want to donate cash,” said Bergshoeff.

“So this year,” said Dancer, “Firefighters will walk along the curb with boots as well to drop donations in.”

GBF Community Services program development manager Ashley Marr says those interested can donate food and practical supplies such as blankets, clothing, hygiene items or gift cards.

“A lot of the gifts people asked for are practical items, things needed that they are normally unable to purchase on a fixed income,” said Marr.

Watch next week’s edition of NewsNow in Grimsby where the newspaper and that week’s flyers will all come inserted in the special Firefighter Food Drive bag.