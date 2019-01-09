Winter Winefest set for this weekend

Niagara’s Twenty Valley Winter WineFest returns to the streets of Jordan Village Jan. 11-13.

The event showcases over thirty premium food and craft beverage producers for an authentic, local culinary experience.

Back by popular demand are the Jordan Village merchants sponsored fashion shows, the Scott Lab sponsored barrel rolling Competition, the Grimsby Peach Kings sponsored Ice-Puck Shoot Out and the Community Care of West Niagara Black Box Chef Challenge.

In addition to the Celebrity Chef events, Winter WineFest is a weekend filled with free, stellar live entertainment on the main stage.

Festival hours are Friday, Jan. 11: 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 12: Noon-9:30 p.m., and; Sun., Jan. 13: Noon-6 p.m. The outdoor event is free to attend, tokens can be purchased for drinks and food. For info, check:

www.twentyvalley.com