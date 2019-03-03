North/South access top township priority

Photo information: Members of the new West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce include: (L to R) Rob Wood, president; Wilma DeHaan; Lou Stranges, treasurer; Jennifer Ahlstedt, Chaundra Perkins, Alejandra Wichartz, Paul Robertson, vice-president; Marlene Bergsma, Amy Wisniewski and Terry Bell. Missing from the photo: Melissa Vandenbrink and Coun. Harold Jonker, board liaison.

With a long list of meetings with provincial government officials held already, and more to come, Mayor Dave Bylsma told the West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce a north/south access road is a top priority.

Speaking at the chamber’s AGM on Thursday evening at the old train station, Bylsma said he has had many meetings with key stakeholders pushing for a new road to connect Smithville to the QEW.

“West Lincoln Memorial Hospital is right at the top of the list as well, but the north/south access has to happen,” he said, noting truck traffic issues in Grimsby and Beamsville have all three Niagara West municipalities working together on this file.

“The groundwork is being laid. Grimsby, Lincoln and West Lincoln are involved in all the meetings,” said Bylsma.

“We need this road. West Lincoln is no longer a diamond in the rough but a polished gem waiting to be discovered.”