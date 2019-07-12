Grimsby hires new CAO

After five months of searching, researching, whittling to a short list and interviewing, the Town of Grimsby has its new chief administrative officer, Harry Schlange.

Mayor Jeff Jordan made the announcement via a press release Friday morning.

“I am pleased to announce that the Town of Grimsby has hired its new Chief Administrator, Harry Schlange.

Council undertook a robust search process to find a seasoned senior leader recognized for his ability to build strong teams, empower people leaders to strengthen employee engagement, and foster a culture of customer service, modernization, and results.

A Niagara native, Harry was instrumental in his work as Regional CAO in building a One Team culture within the Region, and creating momentum across municipalities to work together.

Our constituents have spoken loud and clear for change in last year’s municipal election. Harry will work closely with Town Council to expedite Council priorities and actively engage our community in charting a course forward for Grimsby.

He will officially begin as Chief Administrative Officer after Labour Day weekend.

Mayor J.A. Jordan”