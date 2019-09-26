One lucky entrant could win a Stanley Cup adventure

Hat Trick Hockey is back for its 24th year in Niagara West and the ante is going up for those who try their hand at being a National Hockey League general manager.

“Back in 2003 the grand prize was a Stanley Cup final game and a young man and his buddy had the adventure of their lives seeing New Jersey Devils play the Anaheim Mighty Ducks at The Meadowlands,” recalls NewsNow publisher Mike Williscraft.

“We’ve had grandmothers win, pre-teens, even a man’s dog picked the winning team a few years ago, so there is a lot of luck, so who knows? It could

be the best $5 you’d ever spend.”

What makes the contest fun for all involved is not only the battle for bragging rights at the office or at the diningroom table, but the fact an entrant could be dead last and still win a prize.

“We have a great roster of sponsors for this year’s contest, with Bob Clark at Grimsby Ford co-sponsoring the Grand Prize,” said Williscraft.

Giant Tiger Grimsby is once again sponsoring the second and third place prizes of $250 and $50 gift certificates respectively.

On a weekly basis entrants can win random prizes: $10 gift certificates for Teddy’s Food, Fun & Spirits, Tim Hortons Grimsby, Cole’s Florist and Canadian Tire Grimsby. As well there are weekly prizes for two, 60-minute massages courtesy of Ontario College (at Fruitland/South Service Rd.); a large, three-item pizza, courtesy of Amici’s Pizza in Grimsby, and; a Grimsby Peach Kings Prize Pack, complete with four tickets to a home game with a coupon for drinks and snacks, courtesy of the Grimsby Peach Kings Jr. C Hockey Club.

And if that wasn’t enough, Dr. Ches MacNeil is sponsoring this year’s Early Bird draw which will see one entrant win four tickets to the Oct. 19 Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins game.

“Original 6 battle, that intense Leafs-Bruins dislike…should be a great night,” said Williscraft.

To be eligible to win the Early Bird, entrants must complete their registration form and drop it off to NewsNow’s 1 Mountain St, Grimsby office by 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

“We’ve normally cut off the Early Bird on Friday, but we bumped it to Saturday as we wanted anyone coming home for Thanksgiving to have time to get an entry in,” said

Williscraft.

The final deadline for entries is Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Entries can be mailed, but they must be in the office by that time.

“We are looking forward to a great season and a lot of fun along the way,” noted

Williscraft.