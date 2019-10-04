80-year-old man survives Jordan fall

Lincoln and Grimsby Fire combined efforts to rescue an 80-year-old man Monday from the ravine in Jordan.

Lincoln Fire was called at 8:39 a.m. to Main Street Jordan and Grimsby Fire was called in under the Automatic Aid agreement between departments.

The man fell into the ravine sometime Sunday afternoon and was found by family members Monday morning.

“Using rope rescue techniques, fire department personnel retrieved the resident from the bottom of the ravine and transferred the patient to the care of awaiting paramedics,” said Lincoln Fire Chief Greg Hudson.

“The patient was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An Ornge air ambulance was summoned but not needed.