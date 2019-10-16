Hat Trick deadline next Monday

With a record number of entry submissions by Saturday’s early bird deadline, Hat Trick’s final deadline is this coming Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

“We got 452 entries for early bird, the highest previously was 359,” said NewsNow publisher Mike Williscraft.

“The contest has come a long way since its first year at The Grimsby Independent in 1995 when we got 186 entries for the whole year.”

With a grand prize of a trip to a game in the finals on the line, entrants have a few days left to choose their team. Check the ad on Page 2 for full details and good luck to all.