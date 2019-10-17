GHS welcomes Ti-Cats historian

The Grimsby Historical Society (GHS) will welcome the CFL’s resident historian Larry Robertson to their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Robertson will present on the “Hamilton Proud 150” project, which explores the 150-year history of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats football team. The meeting will run from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Grimsby Town Council Chamber.

Robertson will be sharing details of his research including uncovering the location of the meeting to found the Hamilton Foot Ball Club, the formation of the Tiger-Cats and much more.

All are welcome. For more information, contact the GHS by calling 905-309-0796 or visit their website at grimsbyhistoricalsociety.com/contact.