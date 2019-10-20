Explore Cave Springs in 360-degree video

A new 360-degree video about Cave Springs uncovers the lost legends associated with the area.

The video, “Tall Tales – The Mostly True History of Cave Springs” will also compete in the Edmonton Short Film Festival.

Stories associated with the area include tales of hidden caches of artifacts, mysterious rock carvings, an ice cave and the fountain of youth. The 11-minute video by local filmmaker Richard Douglas examines the facts behind each of these myths.

“Cave Spring is such a fascinating area,” says Douglas. “I don’t know of any one place that has generated so many myths and legends. ”

He said the 360-degree video format is an immersive experience.

“I wanted to tell these lost stories, but I also wanted to show off this truly rugged and beautiful section of the Niagara Escarpment,” says Douglas.

“The 360 format allows the viewer to look around like they are actually there.”

Tall Tales is available now on YouTube, in its full 360-degree capabilities.