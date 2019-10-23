Region’s garbage pick-up reduced to alternate weeks

Niagara Regional Council approved alternate week garbage collection effective fall 2020.

The change – which was approved Oct. 17 – will apply to garbage collection for all low-density residential properties (single home and properties with 1-6 units) and for those industrial, commercial and institutional and mixed-use properties located outside designated business areas.

A key reason for the change is nudge the Region along in achieving its waste diversion targets, according to Niagara West regional councillors.

“Niagara Region has a goal of 65 per cent diverted material. We have been struggling to get above 55 per cent. In random surveys, it has been found that 50 per cent of waste placed out as garbage (to landfill) is organic waste. An additional 14 per cent is obvious recyclable material,” said Lincoln Reg. Coun. Rob Foster.

“With numbers stalled, regional council sees this change as a positive,” said West Lincoln Reg. Coun. Albert Witteveen.

“With every other week collection it was proven by other Regions in and around the GTA that this choice was successful in achieving diversion goals,” said Witteveen.

“There will also be cost savings for the tax payers in this new collection initiative, the cost of this new contract has risen significantly due to fuel, paying a living wage and new truck costs.”

Witteveen said, if the track record is there, it should be followed, especially since extending the life of landfills is one of the benefits.

“With every other week collection it was proven by other Regions in and around the GTA that this choice was successful in achieving diversion goals,” noted Witteveen.

While the frequency will be adjusted, residents will be able to put out the same number of bags, however.

“Niagara will be allowing two bags on the second week. Most other municipalities only allow one,” said Foster.