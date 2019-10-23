Street-side branch collection planned for Oct. 28 start

Fall branch collection starts next week on Oct. 28 and continues until Nov. 22.

Curbside branch collection is available to all residents living in single family homes and apartments with six units or less.

Those participating in branch collection must remember the following guidelines:

• Branches must be tied in bundles

• Maximum weight of bundle = 22.7 kg (50 lbs.)

• Maximum size of bundle = 1.5 m (5 ft.) in length and 0.5 m (1.6 ft.) in diameter

• Individual branches inside of the bundle must not exceed 7 cm (2.8 in.) in diameter

• Branches must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day

• During the weeks of fall branch collection, branches are often collected in a separate collection truck than Green Bin material

In addition to curbside collection, West Niagara residents can also drop off branches (any size) and yard waste at the Region’s waste and recycling drop-off depot on 7015 Concession 7 Rd. in West Lincoln year-round, free of charge.

For more information about Niagara Region’s waste management services, including drop-off locations and hours of operation, visit Niagara Region’s website or call the Waste Info-Line at 905-356-4141 or 1-800-594-5542.