Baha’i community celebrates anniversay

The local Baha’i community will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of the forerunner and herald of the Baha’i Faith – the Bab, whose dramatic ministry paved the way for the appearance of Baha’u’llah – with special events next week.

In Grimsby, a group of local youth are commemorating the significant anniversary of the Birth of the Bab with a service project. Central to the Teachings of Bahá’u’lláh is the idea of service to others and to one’s community as an expression of worship. The youth have planned to bake cookies and squares and deliver them to McNally House.

The Baha’i community is commemorating the Holy Days over the course of two evenings, October 28th and 29th. On the evening of October 28th, at Carnegie Hall beside the library, a film commissioned for the occasion, a short artistic presentation and refreshments will be offered and is open to the public. The program will begin at 7:30 pm. On the evening of October 29th, the anniversary of the Birth of Baha’u’llah will also be celebrated at the Pump House and is open to the public.

Appearing in mid-19th century Persia, the Báb, whose name means “the Gate” in Arabic, led a movement calling for spiritual and moral reformation which paid particular attention to the position of women and the poor. He established a new religion, and his followers responded to government repression with great acts of heroism. The Báb prepared His followers for the imminent appearance of a new Messenger of God,Bahá’u’lláh, who he taught, would guide humanity into a new era of peace and justice promised in all the world’s religions.

Born in 1817 in Tehran, Bahá’u’lláh is revered around the world as the most recent of history’s Messengers from God. Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings revolve around the oneness of humanity, and include the principle of the equality of women and men, the need for universal education and that the rational investigation of truth must prevail over prejudice among others. Baha’i communities around the world are working towards spiritual, social and material progress simultaneously.

The Birth of Bahá’u’lláh and the Birth of the Báb are celebrated as twin holy days, and Baha’is across Canada and around the world are celebrating these significant anniversaries, including the Baha’i community of Grimsby.