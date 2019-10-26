NewsNow E-Edition October 24 2019

Lincoln calendar set for sale

Friends of Lincoln's History holding onto their calendar.
Among the Friends of Lincoln’s History involved in the creation of the calendar were (L-R) Bill Salter, Brian Stouck, Joan Romagnoli and Ray Konkle. Marks – Photo

Half a century ago next year, the Town of Lincoln was formed out of the 1970 municipal amalgamation in Niagara.

The Friends of Lincoln’s History (FLH) has created a limited edition 50th anniversary calendar – in conjunction with the Town of Lincoln – to commemorate that milestone.

Each month gives a ‘then and now’ snapshot of important landmarks which illustrate the town’s evolution. The historic photos were sourced from the FLH archives and matched with photos taken this year. The FLH is selling these limited edition 2020 calendars for $10 ea. They can be purchased at the FLH Archives (open Wednesdays), or by calling Ray Konkle 905-562-4858 or Bill Salter 289-214-1740.

The Town of Lincoln will be 50 years-old on Jan. 1, 2020.

Ruth Smith of the FLH with a calendar.
Ruth Smith was another integral member of the calendar team, as she was the one who searched and found all the archival photos used for the project.

