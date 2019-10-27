Star Maker Productions presents Norm Foster’s “On a First Name Basis”

This year Star Maker Productions’ fall production is “On a First Name Basis”, one of Norm Foster’s most recent plays. Two individuals, Lucy the maid, and David the writer, engage in witty and sometimes poignant conversation about their respective lives.

Chris Paxton (David) and Natalie Iggulden (Lucy) have taken on the task of bringing each character to life. There will be laughter and maybe even a few tears as these two engage in biting repartee. Their banter forms the basis of Foster’s play and, for those Foster fans, there is an inevitable turn.

Performances run from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1. All performances are at the Livingston Activity Centre and start at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets cost $15. Call 905-945-3556 or 905-309-2075 for tickets.