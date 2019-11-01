NewsNow E-Edition October 31 2019

Twenty Valley Public School designated as a Community Safety Zone

  • Posted: November 1st 2019
  • Category: News
Governmental delegates pose with students from Twenty Valley PS
Representatives of the community and various levels of government joined the students and staff at Twenty Valley Public School to celebrate the area’s designation as a Community Safety Zone on Oct. 25. Marks – Photo

By Tristan Marks
For NewsNow

It’s officials – Twenty Valley Public School now has its designation as a community safety zone.

Delegates from Lincoln, Niagara Region, the provincial government and the school board were present at the commemoration on Friday, Oct. 5.

Community Safety Zones are sections of roadway where public safety is of special concern and traffic concerns are subject to double the fines.

The Twenty Valley Public School Zone extends from Frederick Ave. to King St. on Victoria Ave. (RR 24) in Lincoln for a total of 1.2 km.

Twenty Valley Principal Sara De Divitiis lauded the municipal governments for coming together to help promote the safety of her students.

“At DSBN we are all about safety of our students,” De Divitiis said.

“This is an example of what can happen when we all work together for our students.”

Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton concurred.

“I want to thank the Region for for being good partners in this,” said Easton.

Twenty Valley Public School was one of two Community Safety Zones the Regional Council designated on July 9 of this year, the other being the St. David’s Public School zone in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

This was decision was part of the Region’s ‘Vision Zero’ philosophy within its Transportation Master Plan, which aims to eliminate all vehicle and pedestrian injury or death on Regional Roads.

Comments are closed.

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details