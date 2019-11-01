Twenty Valley Public School designated as a Community Safety Zone

By Tristan Marks

For NewsNow

It’s officials – Twenty Valley Public School now has its designation as a community safety zone.

Delegates from Lincoln, Niagara Region, the provincial government and the school board were present at the commemoration on Friday, Oct. 5.

Community Safety Zones are sections of roadway where public safety is of special concern and traffic concerns are subject to double the fines.

The Twenty Valley Public School Zone extends from Frederick Ave. to King St. on Victoria Ave. (RR 24) in Lincoln for a total of 1.2 km.

Twenty Valley Principal Sara De Divitiis lauded the municipal governments for coming together to help promote the safety of her students.

“At DSBN we are all about safety of our students,” De Divitiis said.

“This is an example of what can happen when we all work together for our students.”

Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton concurred.

“I want to thank the Region for for being good partners in this,” said Easton.

Twenty Valley Public School was one of two Community Safety Zones the Regional Council designated on July 9 of this year, the other being the St. David’s Public School zone in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

This was decision was part of the Region’s ‘Vision Zero’ philosophy within its Transportation Master Plan, which aims to eliminate all vehicle and pedestrian injury or death on Regional Roads.