Christmas cheer abundant in downtown Grimsby

  • Posted: December 6th 2019
  • Category: Events
Grimsby Seniors Choir singing Carols in Shopper's Drugmart
Grimsby DIA Festive Fridays’ strolling carollers, aka Grimsby Seniors Choir members, covered shops throughout the DIA. (L to R) Joan White, Lu Lenz, Loi O’Sullivan, Jack and Toni Birtch sing Christmas carols at Grimsby Square Shopper’s Drugmart on the first of four Festive Fridays. Marks – Photo

Downtown Grimsby will have a little bit of everything this week.

Horse and wagon rides, strolling carollers, live music and great shopping deals are part of Grimsby Downtown Improvement Area’s Festive Fridays event, plus town hall’s tree lighting ceremony and Grimsby Rotary’s ongoing Fantasy of Trees – not mention a little event called the Santa Claus Parade on Saturday – are all part of the mix.

While a Thursday Ladies Shopping Night hosted by some Grimsby merchants kicks things off, visitors downtown on Friday can take a wagon ride and support FORT (donation only) or get a photo with Santa to support Big Brothers Big Sisters (donation only).

“With many retailers open until 9 p..m. on Friday, it’s a great chance for our merchants to showcase their goods and services,” said DIA chair Mike Williscraft.

