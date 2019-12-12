Community Care thanks Christmas Hamper donors

With donations in, Community Care of West Niagara (CCWN) has turned its attention to preparing Christmas Hampers to go out to those in need next week.

“We want to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Christmas hamper program in Lincoln,” said CCWN administrative & fundraising coordinator, Lynda O’Donnell.

Final donations were due to be on Dec. 6. They will be sorted for pick up by registered families on Dec. 18 and 19. CCWN will deliver hampers to those unable to make the trip to pick up their hamper on Dec. 20.

O’Donnell noted she continues to be impressed with the generosity of folks across Lincoln and beyond.

“We’ve had a wonderful outreach from tons of people,” said O’Donnell.

Hamper families will receive items to prepare Christmas dinner such as a turkey, chicken or ham.