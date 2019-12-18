Festive RIDE program continues in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police continued its RIDE sobriety spot checks as part of its Festive R.I.D.E. campaign last Friday.

Throughout the night, officers stopped approximately 300 vehicles and questioned the drivers whether they consumed any alcohol or drugs.

In total, 14 drivers were required to provide samples of their breath for analysis.

As a result, one driver provided a sample in the warning range and subsequently had their licence suspended for three days.

Officers were happy to see the number of people who chose to find alternative means of transportation after they consumed alcohol and/or cannabis throughout the night and hope that this continues throughout the holiday season and beyond.

The NRPS remain committed to reducing impaired driving offences through education and the apprehension of offenders through enforcement programs like R.I.D.E.

Impaired driving is still the leading criminal offence causing deaths in Canada.

This initiative has been made possible, in part, as a result of grant funding from the Ministry of the Solicitor General as part of the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) program.