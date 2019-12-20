Lincoln approves 5.99% increase for 2020 budget

By Tristan Marks

NewNow

The Town of Lincoln settled on a 5.99% tax levy increase for its 2020 budget. This was approved with a unanimous recorded vote at the town’s council meeting on Monday.

This with the Region’s 2020 tax levy brings the blended tax rate increase to 5.3% for Lincoln residents. This comes to a total tax increase of $63.89 on properties assessed at $100,000.

Mayor Sandra Easton said that this tax reflects the town’s current positive economic status.

“This budget supports a period of growth in Lincoln,” said Easton, adding that such growth requires infrastructure and “calculated, careful risk”.

Items in the budget include:

“living wage” increases for municipal employees such as crossing guards;

adoption and implementation of a new tourism strategy, including the hiring of a full-time tourism coordinator position;

and major construction projects supporting infrastructure upgrades such as Prudhomme’s Landing, among other items.

“The 2020 budget is a continued effort of sound investment in Lincoln,” said Coun. JD Pachereva, chair of the budget committee. “It has minimal impact to our taxpayers as the majority of projects are funded through development charges, reserves, and long-term borrowing.”