Stanpac steps up with $10K for FORT

FORT will hit the ground running in 2020 thanks to a $10,000 donation from Stanpac.

The Smithville company presented the funds to FORT executive director Beth Shaw on Monday, Jan. 6. Stanpac raised the funds at its Christmas party.

The event raised nearly $7,000 through a raffle and 50/50 draw. The company topped it up to $10,000.

“We chose to support the FORT in Smithville this year as they do incredible work in our community and they have had funding cuts which make it much more difficult to make ends meet,” said Murray Bain, Stanpac vice-president, marketing.