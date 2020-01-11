NewsNow E-Edition January 9 2020

Levee rings in half century for Lincoln

  • Posted: January 11th 2020
Mom and young daughter focus on drawing a picture with markers.
Taryn Rea and her daughter, Aria, work on some New Year’s and Lincoln-themed crafts in the craft room set up for the event.

By Tristan Marks
A large gathering of Lincoln residents congregated at the Fleming Centre in Beamsville for the town’s New Year’s Levee on Saturday, Jan. 4.

This year’s event marked not only the beginning of a new decade, but also 50 years since Lincoln corporated.

The levee featured many 50th anniversary activities, free skating on the Fleming Centre ice rink and local wine and beer.

“Let us prevail as a healthy community 50 more years and beyond,” said Mayor Sandra Easton in her first speech of the New Year.

Elderly couple receives some wine from a local winery's booth.
Brian and Shirley Stouck (right) sample some wine while getting tasting notes straight from wine maker Sue-Ann Staff herself.
Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton delivers a speech.
Mayor Sandra Easton delivers her levee speech, touching on Lincoln’s 50th anniversary.
Dad and his three boys get skating equipment on.
Bader brothers (L-R) Noah, Rory and Graham pose with dad, Bryan, while gearing up.

