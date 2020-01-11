Levee rings in half century for Lincoln

By Tristan Marks

NewsNow

A large gathering of Lincoln residents congregated at the Fleming Centre in Beamsville for the town’s New Year’s Levee on Saturday, Jan. 4.

This year’s event marked not only the beginning of a new decade, but also 50 years since Lincoln corporated.

The levee featured many 50th anniversary activities, free skating on the Fleming Centre ice rink and local wine and beer.

“Let us prevail as a healthy community 50 more years and beyond,” said Mayor Sandra Easton in her first speech of the New Year.