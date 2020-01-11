Toronto bound QEW closed overnight near Ontario St. after hit&run fatality

A hit and run accident in Toronto-bound QEW overnight Monday has claimed the life of a St. Catharines man.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 28-year-old man was involved in a single vehicle accident with his white SUV about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The man exited the vehicle which had come to rest in the centre median and he was subsequently struck by one or more vehicles, according to an OPP report.

Police are looking for a Hyundai or Kia model car silver or gold in colour with some front-end damage.

The man’s name was not released prior to deadline pending notification of next of kin.

OPP were on the scene conducting its investigation until early afternoon Tuesday with QEW reopening about 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information pertaining to this accident can call Burlington OPP at 905-681-2511.