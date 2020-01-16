NewsNow E-Edition January 16 2020

Twenty Valley Winter WineFest ran rain or wine

Elsbeth Carpenter and Wendy Staff attempt to stay dry during Saturday’s heavy rainfall.

A little rain could not stop wine lovers at this year’s Winter WineFest in Jordan Village, which ran from Friday Jan. 10 – Sunday Jan. 12.

Festival-goers came out to enjoy vendors offering Lincoln’s local wines, beer, spirits and culinary offerings. Some even braved it on Saturday despite the near constant downpour that day.

The festival also featured its popular events including the barrel roll, the ice puck slapshot challenge, the chef’s black box challenge and more.

Malivoire winemaker, Shiraz Mottiar, prepares for his attempt at the
barrel roll.
Yvonne Irvine of Creekside Winery was once again champion of the Barrel Roll on Saturday.
Lisa Osborne shows off some fashion from Arezzo at Saturday’s fashion show.
Brian Rooney gets a poutine from Bench Brewery’s tent.
Matheson D’Aprile prepares to fire an ice puck into the net at Sunday’s Slapshot Challenge.
Friends (L-R) Sue Deary, Shannon Blaire, Debi Anderson and Marney Smieszek were among the fest-goers on Sunday.

