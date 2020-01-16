Twenty Valley Winter WineFest ran rain or wine

Photos and story by Tristan Marks

NewsNow

A little rain could not stop wine lovers at this year’s Winter WineFest in Jordan Village, which ran from Friday Jan. 10 – Sunday Jan. 12.

Festival-goers came out to enjoy vendors offering Lincoln’s local wines, beer, spirits and culinary offerings. Some even braved it on Saturday despite the near constant downpour that day.

The festival also featured its popular events including the barrel roll, the ice puck slapshot challenge, the chef’s black box challenge and more.