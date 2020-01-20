Grimsby grandfather hits the jackpot

Grimsby resident Douglas Smithson is set for life- $25,000 a year for life to be exact.

Smithson matched all five main numbers to win a second prize of $25,000 a year for life with the OLG’s Daily Grand draw on the Jan. 13.

The prize was shared with another winning ticket sold in another province, so the lump sum prize of $500,000 was split, with Smithson receiving a $250,000 prize.

This is a first-time major win for Smithson, a 66-year-old retiree.

“First, I thought it was for a smaller amount, and then I looked again. I was ecstatic!” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

The married father and grandfather plans to take a trip with his wife and put some of his winnings into the bank.

“My wife is happy, and I’m happy!” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bartlett Convenience on Lake Street in Grimsby.