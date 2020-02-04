NRP detectives look to identify female following Monday collision

Detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit are attempting to identify a female following a collision in Grimsby on Monday night.

Feb. 3, at approximately 10 pm, a female pedestrian was struck by a southbound car on Mountain Rd at Elm Tree Rd E.

The female pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an out of town hospital for treatment.

The woman is described as white, approximately 30 years of age, and was wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie, a black and white knit sweater, a white, brown and light blue winter coat and North Face hiking boots.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 4, ext 9928.