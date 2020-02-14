Lincoln Museum hosts war trauma lecture Feb. 22

Canadian soldiers returning home have always been changed by war and peacekeeping missions, frequently in harmful but unseen ways.

The Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre has invited Dr. Adam Montgomery to give a lecture on the ways conflict has changed Canadian soldiers throughout the ages on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

Dr. Montgomery’s book, The Invisible Injured, studies trauma faced by the Canadian military over the past century.This lecture is in conjunction with the museum’s photo exhibit, The Wounded.

Tickets to the lecture cost $15. Register at the Lincoln Museum, the Fleming Centre or online by visiting lincoln.ca.