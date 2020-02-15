Garbage tag price increased by Region

Niagara Region has bumped up the price of garbage tags from $2 per tag to $2.50. effective Feb. 1, 2020. This is to move towards full cost recovery of garbage collection and part of a continued effort to increase the diversion of recyclable and organic materials, which are currently being placed in the garbage stream.

The price charged for the garbage tag is meant to cover the cost of the collection of that additional garbage bag (or container). The last time the price of the garbage tag was increased was 2012 when it went from $1 per tag to $2 per tag.

Niagara Region’s waste audit results show approximately 50 per cent of what residents put in their garbage is organic waste and 14 per cent is recyclables which could have otherwise been diverted using the Blue Box, Grey Box or Green Bin. Diverting more organics from the landfill will reduce both land and air pollution, and also help extend landfill capacity.

Residents will still be able to place the $2 garbage tag on any extra garbage bags (or containers) after Feb. 1 and until they run out of them.

Residents can find out more about Niagara Region’s Waste and Recycling Programs online by visiting niagararegion.ca/waste.

More than 100 different stores sell garbage tags on behalf of Niagara Region. For a full list, visit niagararegion.ca/waste/containers/garbage-tag-locations.