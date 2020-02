First North Grimsby Scouts will be celebrating Scouts/Guide Week by sponsoring a free public skate at the Peach King Centre on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The community is invited for a free skate 3:10-4:30 p.m. The Scouts will be on site participating and providing information on the Scouting program.

Scout-Guide Week theme recognizes shared integrity and empowerment of youth leadership. The 1st North Grimsby group is made up of over 60 youth participants led by 15 adult scouters.