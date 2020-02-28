OPINION: Will residents step into council’s open forum?

By Mike Williscraft
NewsNow
Monday’s meeting of Grimsby Town Council will prove interesting for many reason?
A) Will enough show up for a quorum?
B) Will council reconsider the Heritage Committee shuffle used to arbitrarily install Coun. John Dunstall as chair?
C) How many residents will choose to exercise the “Free Comment” portion of the council agenda?
If you don’t recall what that is, council agreed at the start of its term – when it still agreed on some things – to allow a portion at the start of any council meeting for an open forum for comment.
There was nothing formalized, but 15 minutes was discussed for brief (1-2 minutes) comments, NOT debate.
This was a key issue for many who ran in 2018 because the previous town clerk was notorious for managing residents’ applications to speak, making it VERY difficult to get on an agenda as a formal delegation.
The open forum was to be implemented to allow comment and open lines of communication in a free and transparent manner.
Nobody has opted to use this path to date, but it is hard to believe at least a few won’t want to share their opinions on Monday.